Broken Arrow launches transparency tool

Broken Arrow joined OpenGov The program allows anyone to access interactive digital data about city finances Historical data & trends are available Many years of spending and revenue details live on the site, offering users a view of trends in the city's finances. "This is a great new tool that visually explains how taxpayer money is collected and spent," said Mayor Craig Thurmond.

