Broken Arrow Councilor Wants Bever Home Torn Down
A Broken Arrow city councilor wants tear down a home where five people were murdered in 2015 and create a memorial park and garden in its place. Councilor Mike Lester says he has created a foundation to buy the Bever family home on Magnolia Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Agenicies come together to investigate new fake...
|4 hr
|xxx
|2
|Need update on Ronnie Dale Pollard, Jr.... (Feb '16)
|22 hr
|spree
|7
|I love Matrix service by god
|Sun
|Alvin Boss
|1
|When you blacks gonna learn???
|Sun
|Latisha
|70
|Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft...
|Sun
|xxx
|4
|OK divorce bill passes committee vote
|Feb 22
|wontyoumarrymebill
|1
|55 (Jun '14)
|Feb 22
|anonymous
|212
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC