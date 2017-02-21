Broken Arrow Councilor Wants Bever Ho...

Broken Arrow Councilor Wants Bever Home Torn Down

Thursday Feb 23

A Broken Arrow city councilor wants tear down a home where five people were murdered in 2015 and create a memorial park and garden in its place. Councilor Mike Lester says he has created a foundation to buy the Bever family home on Magnolia Court.

