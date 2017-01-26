Suspect reportedly too forward about ...

Suspect reportedly too forward about his child pornography

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

A tip helped Broken Arrow officers arrest a man this week for child pornography. The tip came from a man who was talking to 25-year-old Joshua Gauger on the app Grinder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I can't let go is stupid 8 hr Black Terror 27
the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10) 12 hr Rob Roy 41
55 (Jun '14) 19 hr anonymous 205
Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv... Thu RacistRapistDonald 2
Please Take Micky Webb Back!! Thu Happy 2
Reverse Paranoia (Jul '07) Jan 24 Chamber member 7
News OHP Trooper Charged With Assault (May '09) Jan 24 wcoyote3 212
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,085 • Total comments across all topics: 278,322,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC