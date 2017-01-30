State Rep. Accused Of Sexual Harassme...

State Rep. Accused Of Sexual Harassment Believes Committee Was 'Fair'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Tulsa State Representative Dan Kirby testified before a House committee Friday about his alleged sexual harassment of a coworker at the Capitol. Kirby, from Broken Arrow, spent three-and-a-half hours in the committee room telling his side of the story - even though the state house, with taxpayer money, settled with his former aide for $45,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
55 (Jun '14) 15 hr anonymous 206
I can't let go is stupid Sat Alvin Boss 28
the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10) Jan 27 Rob Roy 41
Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv... Jan 26 RacistRapistDonald 2
Please Take Micky Webb Back!! Jan 26 Happy 2
Reverse Paranoia (Jul '07) Jan 24 Chamber member 7
News OHP Trooper Charged With Assault (May '09) Jan 24 wcoyote3 212
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,173 • Total comments across all topics: 278,399,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC