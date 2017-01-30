State Rep. Accused Of Sexual Harassment Believes Committee Was 'Fair'
Tulsa State Representative Dan Kirby testified before a House committee Friday about his alleged sexual harassment of a coworker at the Capitol. Kirby, from Broken Arrow, spent three-and-a-half hours in the committee room telling his side of the story - even though the state house, with taxpayer money, settled with his former aide for $45,000.
