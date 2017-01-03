Sky Fitness Fueling Comeback For Old ...

Sky Fitness Fueling Comeback For Old B.A. Shopping Center

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

New businesses are slowly popping up, but there are lots of aging properties in the area that aren't as attractive as they once were. "You are going to see more and more of that," said Broken Arrow Councilor Scott Eudey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I can't let go is stupid Sun Eternal truth 18
Apollo Mold Company - Candy Molds (Sep '09) Jan 8 coleen 8
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Jan 8 Little Debbie s 9
News Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl... Jan 8 Chamber member 2
church of satan Jan 7 Eternal truth 100
Reporter Kelly Hines WTF Jan 7 Jamie Dundee 9
Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15) Jan 7 Jamie Dundee 13
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,388 • Total comments across all topics: 277,793,173

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC