School official: Broken Arrow paying $103,100 to sever ties with...
Paying former Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall $103,100 was the least expensive way Broken Arrow Public Schools could sever ties with him, the school board president told the Tulsa World on Thursday. Cheryl Kelly, the board president, said the only other options for the board to end its relationship with Mendenhall would have required paying him double that amount or possibly incurring costly legal fees.
