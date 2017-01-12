Road closures, detours planned in Bro...

Road closures, detours planned in Broken Arrow

Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

The City planned improvements for Main Street and Dallas Street Closures on main between Dallas & Fort Worth, as well as Dallas from Elm to Cedar will close Main's work begins Jan. 18 and should end in a week; Dallas improvements last about 60 days All businesses in the area remain open; use the Dallas Street entrance on the east side of Main

