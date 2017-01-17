Report: Skull found in Pittsburg County belonged to fugitive
Authorities say a human skull found more than a year ago in Pittsburg County belonged to a Broken Arrow man who was wanted on lewd molestation charges. The Tulsa World reports the state medical examiner's office has identified the skull as belonging to Russell Ray Wilson.
