NewsOn6 Tulsa story from Monday Jan 2, titled Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl Parade.

The Pride of Broken Arrow marching band debuted their new uniforms as they participated in Monday's Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. 2017 marks the third appearance for the band in the annual parade and the only high school band from outside California to be invited to march in Rose Bowl parade three times since 2009.

