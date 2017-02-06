Oklahoma Issues Record-Breaking Number Of Emergency Teaching Certificates
There are 1 comment on the NewsOn6 Tulsa story from Tuesday Jan 31, titled Oklahoma Issues Record-Breaking Number Of Emergency Teaching Certificates. In it, NewsOn6 Tulsa reports that:
In a meeting last week, the state board of education granted 43 more emergency teaching certificates to schools across the state. That's the largest number of emergency teaching certificates issued at one time.
#1 Tuesday Jan 31
If their children turn out anything like their parents, I don't understand why anyone wouldn't just find them a joy to be around!
