Missouri Woman Arrested After Chase On Will Rogers Turnpike
Catoosa Police arrested a 28-year-old woman after a chase on the Will Rogers Turnpike that ended in Rogers County. Hailey Dene Longstaff, of Joplin, Missouri, was booked into the Rogers County Jail on complaints of eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled and dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia, according to the arrest report.
