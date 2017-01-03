Missouri Woman Arrested After Chase O...

Missouri Woman Arrested After Chase On Will Rogers Turnpike

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Catoosa Police arrested a 28-year-old woman after a chase on the Will Rogers Turnpike that ended in Rogers County. Hailey Dene Longstaff, of Joplin, Missouri, was booked into the Rogers County Jail on complaints of eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled and dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia, according to the arrest report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I can't let go is stupid 2 hr Eternal truth 15
church of satan 2 hr Eternal truth 100
Reporter Kelly Hines WTF 12 hr Jamie Dundee 9
Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15) 12 hr Jamie Dundee 13
News Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C... Jan 4 walmartramen 1
News Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl... Jan 2 Miss Jennie 1
Larry Spivey (Nov '13) Jan 1 adiane501 24
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,655 • Total comments across all topics: 277,706,032

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC