Judge: 15-year-old is mentally compet...

Judge: 15-year-old is mentally competent to stand trial for murder

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

A Tulsa County judge said a 15-year-old was found competent to stand trial after a homicide. Attorneys and family say the teen is not mentally competent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
55 (Jun '14) Sun anonymous 206
I can't let go is stupid Jan 28 Alvin Boss 28
the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10) Jan 27 Rob Roy 41
Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv... Jan 26 RacistRapistDonald 2
Please Take Micky Webb Back!! Jan 26 Happy 2
Reverse Paranoia (Jul '07) Jan 24 Chamber member 7
News OHP Trooper Charged With Assault (May '09) Jan 24 wcoyote3 212
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,569 • Total comments across all topics: 278,435,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC