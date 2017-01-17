Felon arrested in drug bust at Broken...

Felon arrested in drug bust at Broken Arrow park

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Rickey Flanagan was arrested in Broken Arrow Saturday Police said he is accused of trafficking meth at Haikey Creek Park Police said Rickey Flanagan had 23 grams of meth and 5 grams of marijuana when an officer arrested him at Haikey Creek Park on Saturday. An officer saw Flanagan's driver pull into the park when it was closed, around 2 a.m. and drive up to them to find out why they were there, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) 4 hr Little Debbie s 11
News Tulsa City Council Raises Cost Of Transit 'Lift... (Feb '10) 8 hr bjsmith 13
Dear Reverend Al Sharpton: Sat Charles Chan 8
News Sheriff Considers Driver Training For Deputies (Aug '08) Sat Alvin Boss 54
News Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar... Sat Alvin Boss 2
News Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education Sat Alvin Boss 2
Review: Mclean Air Duct Coating & Cleaning Inc (Sep '13) Sat Alvin Boss 8
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,450 • Total comments across all topics: 278,158,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC