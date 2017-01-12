Emergency Repairs To Close Northbound Lanes Of Muskogee Turnpike
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says it will close two northbound lanes of the Muskogee Turnpike at the Creek Turnpike interchange late Wednesday for emergency repairs. The OTA says the repairs are to a shoulder next to those lanes.
