Drivers Urged To Avoid BA Intersection As Construction Begins
The Aspen and Detroit intersection is getting a much needed upgrade starting Tuesday, meaning it will be even harder to navigate through this week. The traffic signals are being updated, which means drivers will run into a four-way stop while construction is going on.
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|16 hr
|hey
|165
|Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C...
|Mon
|TrkDriver
|2
|Help a local Oklahoma road racing team beat som...
|Mon
|Soonerbillz
|1
|I can't let go is stupid
|Sun
|Eternal truth
|20
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Little Debbie s
|10
|Broken Arrow Public Schools CFO resigns
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Police: New state law make it harder to keep id...
|Jan 14
|nonewnews
|1
