Broken Arrow Schools' Chief Financial Officer Resigns
The school district says Thompson submitted a letter of resignation but the board won't consider it until its next meeting on January 17th. This comes after the surprise resignation of BA School Superintendent Dr. Jared Mendenhall in December.
