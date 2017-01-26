Broken Arrow Police: Threat On School Bus Was Unfounded
The bus driver heard the threat and stopped the bus in a parking lot near the Broken Arrow Expressway and Elm Wednesday afternoon at about 3 p.m. Police told all the businesses in the area to lock their doors and keep people away from the windows. Officers took all the children off the bus, checked the bus for any weapons, then let students back on the bus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't let go is stupid
|3 hr
|Black Terror
|27
|the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10)
|7 hr
|Rob Roy
|41
|55 (Jun '14)
|14 hr
|anonymous
|205
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|Thu
|RacistRapistDonald
|2
|Please Take Micky Webb Back!!
|Thu
|Happy
|2
|Reverse Paranoia (Jul '07)
|Jan 24
|Chamber member
|7
|OHP Trooper Charged With Assault (May '09)
|Jan 24
|wcoyote3
|212
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC