Broken Arrow Police: Threat On School Bus Was Unfounded

Wednesday Jan 25

The bus driver heard the threat and stopped the bus in a parking lot near the Broken Arrow Expressway and Elm Wednesday afternoon at about 3 p.m. Police told all the businesses in the area to lock their doors and keep people away from the windows. Officers took all the children off the bus, checked the bus for any weapons, then let students back on the bus.

