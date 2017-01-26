Broken Arrow Police Investigating Fatal Wreck
According to Corporal Leon Calhoun, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 1:45 Thursday afternoon in the 5500 block of South Elm Place. He said a Dodge pickup going north on Elm Place hit a Toyota Prius going south attempted to turn east onto Miami Street.
