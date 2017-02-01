Broken Arrow Mother Sentenced In Munchausen By Proxy Case
A Green Country woman convicted of faking her daughter's illnesses, which resulted in painful, unnecessary medical procedures - is going to prison. A Tulsa County judge followed a jury's recommendation Monday, January 30, and sentenced Victoria Lee to 8 years in prison with credit for time served.
