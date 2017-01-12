Broken Arrow Business Targeted In Fraudulent Checks Scheme
The Broken Arrow Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who manufactured fraudulent checks by using the banking information of a local business. The checks were used to purchase approximately $5,000 worth of merchandise from Lowe's in Grove, Oklahoma, specifically bathroom fixtures, police said.
