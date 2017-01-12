Broken Arrow Business Targeted In Fra...

Broken Arrow Business Targeted In Fraudulent Checks Scheme

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The Broken Arrow Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who manufactured fraudulent checks by using the banking information of a local business. The checks were used to purchase approximately $5,000 worth of merchandise from Lowe's in Grove, Oklahoma, specifically bathroom fixtures, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Could Jenks, Bixby & Glenpool Officers Become S... (Mar '10) 8 hr Chief Bell of the... 131
News Tulsa Man Arrested For Third DUI Says He Needs ... Thu hesays 1
Review: Mclean Air Duct Coating & Cleaning Inc (Sep '13) Thu Anonymous 6
I can't let go is stupid Jan 8 Eternal truth 18
Apollo Mold Company - Candy Molds (Sep '09) Jan 8 coleen 8
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Jan 8 Little Debbie s 9
News Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl... Jan 8 Chamber member 2
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,526 • Total comments across all topics: 277,889,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC