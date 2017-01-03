BAPS Names New Superintendent
According to a news release, the Board of Directors named Dr. Janet Dunlop as the new superintendent. Dunlop was recently appointed interim superintendent after the departure of Dr. Jarod Mendenhall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't let go is stupid
|58 min
|Eternal truth
|14
|Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C...
|Wed
|walmartramen
|1
|We Need More Prisons As Oklahoma Is 47th in Nat...
|Wed
|Joy Humpmeister
|1
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Wed
|hey
|163
|church of satan
|Jan 3
|Eternal truth
|95
|Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl...
|Jan 2
|Miss Jennie
|1
|Larry Spivey (Nov '13)
|Jan 1
|adiane501
|24
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC