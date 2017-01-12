BAPD: Woman Stabs Man In Self-Defense During Domestic Disturbance
A stabbing led to the arrest of a Broken Arrow man Tuesday after police said a woman told them she stabbed her ex-boyfriend. Broken Arrow Police said the woman told them she stabbed her ex-boyfriend, Donald Yandell, in self-defense after he tried to attack her in the home they share in the 300 block of West Quantico Street.
