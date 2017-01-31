BAPD Searching For Missing/Endangered...

BAPD Searching For Missing/Endangered Teenager

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Pauley is 5'9", 160 pounds, has brown eyes and wears braces. Her hair is naturally brunette but may be colored blonde.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 1 hr hey 169
I can't let go is stupid 5 hr Eternal truth 29
News Theft Of Furniture, Appliance From Tulsa Busine... 9 hr astuteassumptions... 1
News Oklahoma Issues Record-Breaking Number Of Emerg... 21 hr emergency 1
55 (Jun '14) Sun anonymous 206
the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10) Jan 27 Rob Roy 41
Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv... Jan 26 RacistRapistDonald 2
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,490 • Total comments across all topics: 278,464,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC