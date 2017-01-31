BAPD Searching For Missing/Endangered Teenager
Pauley is 5'9", 160 pounds, has brown eyes and wears braces. Her hair is naturally brunette but may be colored blonde.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|1 hr
|hey
|169
|I can't let go is stupid
|5 hr
|Eternal truth
|29
|Theft Of Furniture, Appliance From Tulsa Busine...
|9 hr
|astuteassumptions...
|1
|Oklahoma Issues Record-Breaking Number Of Emerg...
|21 hr
|emergency
|1
|55 (Jun '14)
|Sun
|anonymous
|206
|the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10)
|Jan 27
|Rob Roy
|41
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|Jan 26
|RacistRapistDonald
|2
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC