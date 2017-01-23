BA Teen Killed In Collision Saves 7 L...

BA Teen Killed In Collision Saves 7 Lives Through Organ Donation

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The family of a Broken Arrow girl killed in a traffic accident wants people to know about her life, not just her death. Rain Bo Gates would've celebrated her sweet 16th birthday this May. Her family said she loved to draw, write poetry and wanted to change the world for the better, and in a twist of fate, through her death, she did exactly that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I can't let go is stupid 4 hr -Max Power- 25
Reverse Paranoia (Jul '07) 18 hr Yum 6
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Sun Little Debbie s 11
News Tulsa City Council Raises Cost Of Transit 'Lift... (Feb '10) Sun bjsmith 13
Dear Reverend Al Sharpton: Jan 21 Charles Chan 8
News Sheriff Considers Driver Training For Deputies (Aug '08) Jan 21 Alvin Boss 54
News Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar... Jan 21 Alvin Boss 2
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,870 • Total comments across all topics: 278,183,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC