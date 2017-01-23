BA Teen Killed In Collision Saves 7 Lives Through Organ Donation
The family of a Broken Arrow girl killed in a traffic accident wants people to know about her life, not just her death. Rain Bo Gates would've celebrated her sweet 16th birthday this May. Her family said she loved to draw, write poetry and wanted to change the world for the better, and in a twist of fate, through her death, she did exactly that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't let go is stupid
|4 hr
|-Max Power-
|25
|Reverse Paranoia (Jul '07)
|18 hr
|Yum
|6
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Little Debbie s
|11
|Tulsa City Council Raises Cost Of Transit 'Lift... (Feb '10)
|Sun
|bjsmith
|13
|Dear Reverend Al Sharpton:
|Jan 21
|Charles Chan
|8
|Sheriff Considers Driver Training For Deputies (Aug '08)
|Jan 21
|Alvin Boss
|54
|Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar...
|Jan 21
|Alvin Boss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC