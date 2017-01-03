BA Band Returns Home From Marching In California Parade
The Pride of Broken Arrow is back home after its big trip to California to march in the Tournament of Roses Parade. News On 6 caught up with them at Tulsa International Airport as the first flight arrived Wednesday about 3 a.m. "Phenomenal trip," said band director Darrin Davis.
