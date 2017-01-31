2 People Charged In Death Of Broken Arrow Woman

Broken Arrow police and the US Marshals Service arrested a man and a woman Monday in connection with the death of 39-year-old Debra Morgan, according to a BAPD news release. Richard P. Spaulding and Sonia R. Weidenfelder were taken into custody without incident, and both were charged with first-degree murder for Morgan's death, police said.

