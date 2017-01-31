2 People Charged In Death Of Broken Arrow Woman
Broken Arrow police and the US Marshals Service arrested a man and a woman Monday in connection with the death of 39-year-old Debra Morgan, according to a BAPD news release. Richard P. Spaulding and Sonia R. Weidenfelder were taken into custody without incident, and both were charged with first-degree murder for Morgan's death, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma Issues Record-Breaking Number Of Emerg...
|2 hr
|emergency
|1
|55 (Jun '14)
|Sun
|anonymous
|206
|I can't let go is stupid
|Jan 28
|Alvin Boss
|28
|the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10)
|Jan 27
|Rob Roy
|41
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|Jan 26
|RacistRapistDonald
|2
|Please Take Micky Webb Back!!
|Jan 26
|Happy
|2
|Reverse Paranoia (Jul '07)
|Jan 24
|Chamber member
|7
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC