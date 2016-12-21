Woman arrested after leaving children...

Woman arrested after leaving children at Broken Arrow Santa Claus display

Police said three young children were abandoned in Broken Arrow It happened at the Santa display in Bass Pro Shop Hailey Jean Daniels was arrested for child endangerment It happened Friday night and officials said the children, ages 6, 6 and 7, were left by their caretaker at the Santa Claus display.

