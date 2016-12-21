Two people escape house fire in Broken Arrow
Two people escaped a house fire in Broken Arrow near 121st and County Line Crews at the scene said there was ammo in the house The roof caved in Firefighters were on the scene for more than five hours It took them around two hours to get the fire out, then they worked to put out hot spots.
