Tulsan killed by flu
One person in Tulsa County has died from the flu 21 Tulsans have been hospitalized in the current season A Johnston County resident died of the flu just over a week ago Infant dies of starvation after parents overdose Gallup names 'Most Admired Woman' and 'Most Admired Man' of 2016 Police: Collinsville teen posed as FBI agent to receive services from prostitutes Troopers: Lights out on Highway 75 may have been factor in juvenile pedestrian's death Pride of Broken Arrow heads to Rose Parade This brings the current season's total to 2 deaths statewide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plant Destroyed By Fire A Big Part Of Cleveland...
|4 hr
|Chip Bay
|1
|Dan Kirby rescinds resignation after sexual har...
|14 hr
|Gropalicious
|1
|church of satan
|Wed
|Eternal truth
|93
|Doez anyone know Tim Rogers. (Feb '13)
|Tue
|Gina Reyes
|7
|I Can't Let Go (Jan '15)
|Mon
|Eternal truth
|1,500
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Fat Little Debbie s
|7
|Out of the loop...
|Dec 26
|Gay cabolero
|4
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC