Tulsan killed by flu

Tulsan killed by flu

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

One person in Tulsa County has died from the flu 21 Tulsans have been hospitalized in the current season A Johnston County resident died of the flu just over a week ago Infant dies of starvation after parents overdose Gallup names 'Most Admired Woman' and 'Most Admired Man' of 2016 Police: Collinsville teen posed as FBI agent to receive services from prostitutes Troopers: Lights out on Highway 75 may have been factor in juvenile pedestrian's death Pride of Broken Arrow heads to Rose Parade This brings the current season's total to 2 deaths statewide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Plant Destroyed By Fire A Big Part Of Cleveland... 4 hr Chip Bay 1
Dan Kirby rescinds resignation after sexual har... 14 hr Gropalicious 1
church of satan Wed Eternal truth 93
Doez anyone know Tim Rogers. (Feb '13) Tue Gina Reyes 7
I Can't Let Go (Jan '15) Mon Eternal truth 1,500
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Mon Fat Little Debbie s 7
Out of the loop... Dec 26 Gay cabolero 4
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,170 • Total comments across all topics: 277,428,850

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC