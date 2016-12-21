Tulsa Boy Overcomes Obstacles Using M...

Tulsa Boy Overcomes Obstacles Using Martial Arts

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

And some instructors in Broken Arrow are proving anyone can work toward a black belt, including children with special needs. "You think you're having a bad day and he comes in and he's like, 'hey how you doin'?' You get all teary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
55 (Jun '14) 3 hr anonymous 204
Larry Spivey (Nov '13) 17 hr adiane501 24
Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16) Fri U Goin Straight 2... 9
I Can't Let Go (Jan '15) Fri Eternal truth 1,501
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Dec 30 Deb 8
Community Policing Commission Houck Violence Dec 29 Chucky Cheese Jordan 1
News Plant Destroyed By Fire A Big Part Of Cleveland... Dec 29 Chip Bay 1
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,885 • Total comments across all topics: 277,535,863

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC