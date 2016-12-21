Rep. Dan Kirby silent on sexual harassment accusation as activist calls for his resignation
Rep. Dan Kirby, a Republican recently elected to his fifth term representing parts of Tulsa and Broken Arrow, did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday after We the People Oklahoma leader Marq Lewis said Kirby should resign immediately. On Tuesday, The Oklahoman reported that the Oklahoma House of Representatives quietly paid Kirby's former assistant and her attorney $44,500 to settle a sexual harassment complaint against Kirby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|church of satan
|6 hr
|Eternal truth
|93
|Doez anyone know Tim Rogers. (Feb '13)
|Tue
|Gina Reyes
|7
|I Can't Let Go (Jan '15)
|Mon
|Eternal truth
|1,500
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Fat Little Debbie s
|7
|Out of the loop...
|Dec 26
|Gay cabolero
|4
|55 (Jun '14)
|Dec 26
|anonymous
|203
|Investigation of Tulsa County Sheriff's Office ...
|Dec 25
|Shaggy Dog
|6
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC