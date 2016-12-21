Rep. Dan Kirby silent on sexual harassment accusation as activist calls for his resignation

Rep. Dan Kirby, a Republican recently elected to his fifth term representing parts of Tulsa and Broken Arrow, did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday after We the People Oklahoma leader Marq Lewis said Kirby should resign immediately. On Tuesday, The Oklahoman reported that the Oklahoma House of Representatives quietly paid Kirby's former assistant and her attorney $44,500 to settle a sexual harassment complaint against Kirby.

