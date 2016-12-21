Project Engineer - Engineering Division
This position is responsible for performing engineering duties in support of city construction projects. Salary is commensurate with experience, but the range of pay for this position is $51,324 to $78,095 annually.
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|church of satan
|1 hr
|Satans first mate
|87
|Out of the loop...
|10 hr
|HoneyMonster_P
|1
|I Can't Let Go (Jan '15)
|19 hr
|Eternal truth
|1,498
|Thief Returns Stolen Items To Tulsa Non-Profit ...
|Fri
|mannafromtheground
|1
|Black Man Mixon Striking White Lady, Not N Trum...
|Thu
|Where Is Jim Crow
|1
|Patients Speak Out After Doctor's Arrest (Oct '08)
|Thu
|Rocmonkey
|52
|pain meds
|Thu
|HoneyMonster_P
|2
