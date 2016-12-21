Oklahoma rep's resignation over use of public funds in settlement could cost taxpayers big
Representative Dan Kirby resigned Friday after public funds were used to pay off a sexual harassment lawsuit settlement. The state election boards said a special election will cost tens of thousands of dollars.
