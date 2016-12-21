OHP Trooper To Stand Trial For Child ...

OHP Trooper To Stand Trial For Child Abuse

Monday Dec 19 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

An affidavit says John Moore spanked his girlfriend's 4-year-old son so hard with a plastic Frisbee that it broke. The document says Moore was staying at the Broken Arrow home of his girlfriend, who has a three-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son.

