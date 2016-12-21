Officers Seize 19 'Shake & Bake' Meth Labs In Wagoner County Drug Bust
A Wagoner County drug bust Tuesday netted 19 'shake and bake' methamphetamine labs, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a stolen motorcycle and one woman in jail for law enforcement. Apryl Jeske, 54, of Coweta, was arrested and booked into the Wagoner County jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Out of the loop...
|21 hr
|Gay cabolero
|2
|church of satan
|Sat
|Satans first mate
|87
|I Can't Let Go (Jan '15)
|Fri
|Eternal truth
|1,498
|Thief Returns Stolen Items To Tulsa Non-Profit ...
|Fri
|mannafromtheground
|1
|Black Man Mixon Striking White Lady, Not N Trum...
|Thu
|Where Is Jim Crow
|1
|Patients Speak Out After Doctor's Arrest (Oct '08)
|Dec 22
|Rocmonkey
|52
|pain meds
|Dec 22
|HoneyMonster_P
|2
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC