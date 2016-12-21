Officers Seize 19 'Shake & Bake' Meth...

Officers Seize 19 'Shake & Bake' Meth Labs In Wagoner County Drug Bust

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

A Wagoner County drug bust Tuesday netted 19 'shake and bake' methamphetamine labs, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a stolen motorcycle and one woman in jail for law enforcement. Apryl Jeske, 54, of Coweta, was arrested and booked into the Wagoner County jail.

