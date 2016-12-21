Mike's Spread the Warmth blanket drive
Tulsa's Channel 8, Junior League of Tulsa, and UniFirst have partnered for "Mike's Spread the Warmth Blanket Drive" through January 31. Mattress Firm: 9404 E. 71st Street; 71st & Riverside; 41st & Yale; 21st & Yale; Sand Springs; Owasso Smith Farm Center; Hillside Drive & Lynn Lane in Broken Arrow McAlister's Deli: 81st & Lewis; 91st & Memorial; 21st & Yale; 71st & 145th; E. 86th Street & N. 129th E. Ave in Owasso. Two Men and a Truck will pick up the blankets from participating businesses and UniFirst is helping by washing the blankets.
