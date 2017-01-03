ENDUI Checkpoints Crack Down On Oklahoma Drunk Drivers
As Oklahomans get ready to ring in 2017, police across eastern Oklahoma have stepped up efforts to get drunk drivers off the road. Broken Arrow Police along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol held a DUI checkpoint late Friday at Kenosha and 23rd Street.
