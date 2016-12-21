Elderly Couple Escapes Wagoner County House Fire
An elderly couple escaped fire but lost their home of many years early Sunday in Wagoner County. The husband and wife who live in the 19000 block of East 121st Street South woke to the fire around 1:30 a.m. The wife managed to make it to a neighbor's house, and the neighbor said they called the Coweta Fire Department.
