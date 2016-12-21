City of Broken Arrow considers curbside recycling pickup
The city of Broken Arrow recently started a committee to figure out all the details of how to blend in a curbside recycling pickup program into their current trash pickup. The committee will consider cost, who to work with and how the pickup will work.
