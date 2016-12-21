Blue Bell asks to loosen regulations put in place after Listeria outbreak
Blue Bell is asking the federal government to loosen regulation put into place after their 2015 Listeria outbreak. The outbreak forced the closure of all Blue Bell plants for months including the Broken Arrow site.
