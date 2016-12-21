A Look Ahead At Tulsa-Area Road Proje...

A Look Ahead At Tulsa-Area Road Projects In 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

We have a word of warning for drivers about some big road projects happening in 2017, including work scheduled for Highway 169, 61st and Sheridan, 71st and Garnett and more. "I've had flat tires, we've had to get our wheel alignments," said Leeanne Planty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Plant Destroyed By Fire A Big Part Of Cleveland... 10 hr Chip Bay 1
Dan Kirby rescinds resignation after sexual har... 20 hr Gropalicious 1
church of satan Wed Eternal truth 93
Doez anyone know Tim Rogers. (Feb '13) Dec 27 Gina Reyes 7
I Can't Let Go (Jan '15) Dec 26 Eternal truth 1,500
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Dec 26 Fat Little Debbie s 7
Out of the loop... Dec 26 Gay cabolero 4
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,041 • Total comments across all topics: 277,437,867

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC