54-year-old woman busted for several meth labs

Wednesday Dec 21

In fact, a Tulsa newspaper reports police and Wagoner County deputies found 19 "shake and bake" meth labs inside her residence on Tuesday. They also located meth, marijuana and a motorcycle reported stolen out of Broken Arrow.

