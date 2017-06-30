AARP driver safety course

AARP will hold its Smart Driver four- and eight-hour class as a refresher and defensive driving course designed for qualified drivers ages 55 and above at 1 p.m. on July 15 and 22 at the Chestnuthill Park Building in Brodheadsville. A one-day, four-hour course is also open to those who can provide evidence of taking the class within the past 36 months.

