Former Marine Adam Driver Surprises Military Family With Scholarship
The 33-year-old actor became a U.S. Marine after 9/11, but broke his sternum in a mountain biking accident just before deployment. On Tuesday, Driver drove his Jeep over to Brodheadsville, Pennsylvania, to surprise the family of Army veteran John Williams, who was injured just before his troop was deployed to carry out Operation Desert Storm.
