Flag Store in the Poconos Gets Patriotic on Flag Day
Outside The Flag Store near Brodheadsville, Bob Smith from Kresgeville was picking up a batch of American flags from the disposal box. "The American Legion in Pocono Pines has a flag ceremony every Flag Day and we in the Submarine Veterans, we meet there and we assist in collecting flags and have a joint ceremony," said Bob Smith, Kresgeville.
Brodheadsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are there flashing lights at the towers ato...
|May 19
|YupYup
|1
|Utility Cable Blocking/In Front of Light At Bal...
|Apr '17
|blockedlight
|1
|Female jail guard charged with sexual advance o... (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|zio dbl std
|14
|At Sunny Rest nudist resort, vacationers unload... (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Mdruddy
|168
|Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|Brooke
|47
|Joseph Musante (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|rosemarie cobb
|14
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Pennsylvan... (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|Drums leprechaun
|54
