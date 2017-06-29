Adam Driver Brings Military Family To Tears With Surprise Scholarship
Just a warning: Tears may start flowing when you see " Star Wars " actor Adam Driver deliver a surprise, life-changing scholarship to the daughter of a disabled veteran. Driver teamed up with Budweiser and the Folds of Honor Foundation to make it happen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brodheadsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are there flashing lights at the towers ato...
|May '17
|YupYup
|1
|Utility Cable Blocking/In Front of Light At Bal...
|Apr '17
|blockedlight
|1
|Female jail guard charged with sexual advance o... (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|zio dbl std
|14
|At Sunny Rest nudist resort, vacationers unload... (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Mdruddy
|168
|Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|Brooke
|47
|Joseph Musante (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|rosemarie cobb
|14
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Pennsylvan... (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|Drums leprechaun
|54
Find what you want!
Search Brodheadsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC