Things to do this week, Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Benefit Dinner for VALOR: A chef-prepared, buffet dinner from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Christ Hamilton United Lutheran Church, in Faith Hall, 419 Bossardsville Road, Stroudsburg. There is no charge to attend, but an offering will be taken for Veterans' Assisted Living Outreach Clinic Foundation, operators of Major Paul Syverson Veterans Sanctuary in Brodheadsville.
