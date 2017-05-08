Stopping for a Snack
Red-bellied woodpeckers are regulars at suet and seed feeders throughout the region. This one settled for some sunflower seeds recently in Brodheadsville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brodheadsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Utility Cable Blocking/In Front of Light At Bal...
|Apr 12
|blockedlight
|1
|Female jail guard charged with sexual advance o... (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|zio dbl std
|14
|At Sunny Rest nudist resort, vacationers unload... (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Mdruddy
|168
|Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|Brooke
|47
|Lost dog
|Jan '17
|Vlossak
|1
|Joseph Musante (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|rosemarie cobb
|14
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Pennsylvan... (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|Drums leprechaun
|54
Find what you want!
Search Brodheadsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC