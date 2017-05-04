Monroe man accused of stealing from...

Monroe man accused of stealing from...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Times News

Scott Madden, 47, of Stroudsburg, was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing recently before District Judge Colleen Mancuso of Brodheadsville. Madden faces charges on one count each of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, and theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brodheadsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Utility Cable Blocking/In Front of Light At Bal... Apr 12 blockedlight 1
News Female jail guard charged with sexual advance o... (Nov '09) Mar '17 zio dbl std 14
News At Sunny Rest nudist resort, vacationers unload... (Nov '07) Feb '17 Mdruddy 168
News Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07) Jan '17 Brooke 47
Lost dog Jan '17 Vlossak 1
News Joseph Musante (Nov '08) Dec '16 rosemarie cobb 14
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Pennsylvan... (Oct '10) Mar '16 Drums leprechaun 54
See all Brodheadsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brodheadsville Forum Now

Brodheadsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brodheadsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Brodheadsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,264 • Total comments across all topics: 280,861,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC