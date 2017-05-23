Food pantry expands as area needs inc...

Food pantry expands as area needs increase

6 min ago Read more: Pocono Record

The Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network food pantry plans to open a newly acquired facility, which means increased services for the needy. The new location, on Route 209 in Brodheadsville, allows the network to expand its food and clothing pantries, while offering space to similar non-profits.

