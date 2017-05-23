Food pantry expands as area needs increase
The Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network food pantry plans to open a newly acquired facility, which means increased services for the needy. The new location, on Route 209 in Brodheadsville, allows the network to expand its food and clothing pantries, while offering space to similar non-profits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Brodheadsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are there flashing lights at the towers ato...
|May 19
|YupYup
|1
|Utility Cable Blocking/In Front of Light At Bal...
|Apr '17
|blockedlight
|1
|Female jail guard charged with sexual advance o... (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|zio dbl std
|14
|At Sunny Rest nudist resort, vacationers unload... (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Mdruddy
|168
|Palmerton Area teachers say no to report (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|Brooke
|47
|Joseph Musante (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|rosemarie cobb
|14
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Pennsylvan... (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|Drums leprechaun
|54
Find what you want!
Search Brodheadsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC